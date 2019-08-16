It’s time we start holding criminals accountable for their actions. Adding additional laws for legal gun owners doesn’t solve the criminal problems.

There is no reason military-weapon manufacturers should sell military weapons to the public. An exception might be selling military weapons to collectors with an extensive background check before delivery.

Anybody using a weapon (gun, knife, baseball bat, etc.) should have an automatic five years added to their sentence.

Prosecutors should not be allowed to plea bargain criminal charges when a weapon is used in the commission of a crime.

Howard Lontz, Kent