Re: “Hybrid ferries, no more coal: Inslee has ‘a clean energy smart deal’ for the state”:

Man-made or natural warming cycle, it behooves all of us to identify and minimize man’s impact on rising global temperatures. Truly, this is a Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt moment, but the solutions offered by our ambitious governor are more reminiscent of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s political “victory” in 1938.

This war will not be won without a change to personal-consumption habits and an all-out Manhattan Project effort that includes nuclear and waste-to-energy solutions. I will fully support Gov. Jay Inslee, indeed any leader, when solutions offered are light on political grandstanding and heavy on science.

Dan Martin, Bremerton