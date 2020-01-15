Re: “Inslee to Eyman: ‘Please leave the chair’ ”:

I was dismayed at Gov. Jay Inslee’s language and behavior. I absolutely do not support Tim Eyman and am a lifelong Democrat. But I do not support, encourage or condone belittling language and treatment of those with whom we may disagree.

Inslee’s teasing about the chair was a low blow, unbecoming of him, disrespectful, not the least bit cute and not behavior I would expect from someone who aspires to the higher calling of truth and politics.

He and all Democrats should be modeling higher standards, especially if he wants to continue winning the support of voters like me.

Toby Harris, Seattle