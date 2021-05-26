By
I am so angry with Gov. Jay Inslee for having vetoed the parts of the carbon-cap bill that required the consent of Native American tribes [“Washington tribal leaders, legislators slam Inslee over vetoes in climate bills,” May 21, Environment].

Isn’t that what we should do, talk to each other? To wait until the last minute and mark out those provisions is very disappointing.

Nancy Corr, Des Moines

