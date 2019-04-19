Re: “Same goals, different times: comparing Inslee, Jackson” [A1, April 8]:
I remember Henry Jackson quite well; his 1976 bid for the nomination occurred in the first election in which I could vote. My father often described himself as a “Jackson Democrat” – back when such Democrats still existed.
Jackson was a fierce defender of American freedoms, and an unapologetic opponent of the USSR (and communism generally). With apologies to Lloyd Bentsen, Jay Inslee is no Henry Jackson.
Scott Anderson, Clyde Hill
