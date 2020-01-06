President Donald Trump’s tweet Saturday threatening to strike places “important to Iran & the Iranian culture” was truly insidious.

Not only is the United States a signatory to the 1954 Hague Convention for Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, but also geographers have long recognized that such deliberate targeting leads to “place annihilation” and has a great psychological impact on populations. This fact is why the Islamic State group destroyed places like Palmyra, Syria, or the Taliban dynamited the Banyan Buddhas in Afghanistan. Is our country now to be on par with these outlaw groups in terms of tactics?

Unfortunately, factions in conflict know that destruction of places have high symbolic value. Think of the horror at seeing the World Trade Center towers fall, the London Blitz and the bombing of Dresden. And it is not a matter of choosing human life over saving mere structures. Mass civilian casualties usually accompany the destruction of valued places. Striking military and industrial targets hits at the ability of a country to engage in conflict.

Killing places of culture kills the heart and soul of a people.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle, professor emerita of geography, Seattle Pacific University