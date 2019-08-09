If we conclude the right to keep and bear arms must be done away with to solve gun violence, then we admit the general population has a sizable, undetectable and incurable mental-health problem.
If it comes to that, we should expect far more freedoms will soon be stripped as well — the right to drive, the right to enter a theater, the right to mail packages.
Insanity has no boundaries. It finds a way.
Matt Travis, Fall City
