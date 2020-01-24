How timely, and in the spirit of our own great American prophet the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the editorial on the blatant prejudice in holding Iranian-Americans at the Canadian-U.S. border [“After detentions, answers needed at Blaine border,” Jan. 19, Opinion].

The reverberations of the U.S. assassination of an Iranian general are at our door and borders.

Please note that Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, son of Iranian immigrants, presided at the Washington state joint legislative session Jan. 14 and, with his outstanding voice, introduced Gov. Jay Inslee for the State of the State address.

May we make 2020 a new year to stand up and speak out against all these prejudices and injustices plaguing us through these years!

Erna I. Lund, Seattle