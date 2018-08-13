Initiative 1631 doesn’t do anything to stop or curb global warming. It only puts a tax on industries’ carbon that will trickle down to us consumers by means of higher prices from gasoline to the newspapers we read.
If Seattle wants to stop global warming, we need to stop purchasing carbon producing electricity. That’s how you get attention to the problem, not by putting a regressive tax on products.
Jerry Dodson, Seattle
