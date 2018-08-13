Thank you for publishing the Op-Ed by Michael Yost, “Rollback of vehicle-emission standards threatens the health of vulnerable Washington residents.”

Clearly our federal officials are moving in the wrong direction in protecting us from air pollution. Backtracking on clean-air standards will have devastating health effects both immediately via particulate pollution and in the long term via climate change. As an asthma sufferer and physician caring for patients with heart disease, I see firsthand the effects of air pollution and extreme heat.

Fortunately, we have an opportunity here in our state to make up for the seriously misguided environmental and health policies in D.C. and lead the nation in cleaning the air. Initiative 1631, if passed, would effectively reduce air pollution and protect vulnerable communities in our transition to a clean-energy economy.

Mark Vossler, M.D., Kirkland