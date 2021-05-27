Re: “GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid” [May 17, Nation]:

It is time for President Joe Biden to literally put his money where his mouth is on infrastructure. Either provide a real-world counteroffer to the Republicans’ latest offer or just agree to their offer.

Quit playing politics, and make Washington work again. It is time for him to be the bigger man and put country over special interest. By special interest, I mean the progressive left of the Democratic Party.

We need “traditional infrastructure” now!

Jim Van Camp, Camano Island