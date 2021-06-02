Re: “Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms” [June 1, Nation & World Politics]:
The need for political wisdom is necessary. The biblical King Solomon’s perverse but effective verdict to resolving dual claims of maternity was to cleave the baby — knowing the real mother would relinquish her claim.
The infrastructure bill should be split into two separate elements — physical and infrastructure.
There could be quick resolution of the very urgent and necessary physical infrastructure bill (roads, bridges, power grid, etc.), what most Americans believe infrastructure is. A social infrastructure bill could be contemplated in a staid and deliberative sense, separately, on its own merits.
Mark Flanery, Auburn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.