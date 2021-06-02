Re: “Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms” [June 1, Nation & World Politics]:

The need for political wisdom is necessary. The biblical King Solomon’s perverse but effective verdict to resolving dual claims of maternity was to cleave the baby — knowing the real mother would relinquish her claim.

The infrastructure bill should be split into two separate elements — physical and infrastructure.

There could be quick resolution of the very urgent and necessary physical infrastructure bill (roads, bridges, power grid, etc.), what most Americans believe infrastructure is. A social infrastructure bill could be contemplated in a staid and deliberative sense, separately, on its own merits.

Mark Flanery, Auburn