Adding to “Tips to fight inflation: How Seattle-area families stretch their buck at the grocery store” [Aug. 31, Food & Drink], I offer these strategies:

1. Create a price book. Record unit pricing for staple foods at the lowest price stores: Costco, WinCo, Grocery Outlet and Chef’Store. Use a notebook or an app.

2. Shop loss leaders. Pricier stores like Safeway and Fred Meyer advertise specials priced below wholesale. Go through the weekly ads, using your price book to find the true deals.

3. Shop in bulk when prices are at their lowest. Aim to buy enough to last until the price dips again.

4. Look for secret deals. Most stores sell cases of produce for a 10% discount. If you find a damaged package, ask the manager to sell the item at a discount. Shop the “scratch and dent” and reduced bakery, frozen, meat and produce bins.

5. Meal plan from what you have on hand. This reduces the expensive ingredients on your list. Learn to substitute items in recipes.

6. Preserve food. Freezing, drying and canning summer produce, double batching meals and freezing baked goods are all proven strategies. Buy cheese in bulk, shred and freeze. Slice and freeze a whole ham or turkey breast for sandwiches.

Aidan Tro, Shoreline