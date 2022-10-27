Kudos to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for once again holding Tyson Foods and other chicken producers accountable for price fixing [“Tyson to pay state $10.5M over chicken price fixing,” Oct. 26, Northwest].

Tyson is not alone. Many other corporations do the same thing. President Joe Biden is being blamed for inflation, but I agree with the economic theory of profit-price inflation — corporations rigging the system.

Corporations must be held to account. The sooner that happens, the sooner gasoline and food costs will decline.

Tim Walsh, Seattle