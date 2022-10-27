By
The Seattle Times

Kudos to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for once again holding Tyson Foods and other chicken producers accountable for price fixing [“Tyson to pay state $10.5M over chicken price fixing,” Oct. 26, Northwest].

Tyson is not alone. Many other corporations do the same thing. President Joe Biden is being blamed for inflation, but I agree with the economic theory of profit-price inflation — corporations rigging the system.

Corporations must be held to account. The sooner that happens, the sooner gasoline and food costs will decline.

Tim Walsh, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories