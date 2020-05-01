Sad that it took a pandemic to expose the “inequities in education, economic opportunity, criminal justice and public health,” as Tim Burgess writes in his Op-Ed [“Pandemic exposes our neglect of children, families,” April 24, Opinion].

The pandemic also has shown we can work together to deal with big problems. Our voices: calling, writing and virtual visits to those who represent us at all levels of government can help end these inequities. Starting with support of the Emergency Rental Assistance Act introduced by U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, and co-sponsored by Reps. Derek Kilmer, Adam Smith and Suzan DelBene, which would bring $100 billion of rent relief to millions of Americans currently choosing between rent and food.

A national moratorium on evictions and a 15% increase in SNAP (food stamp) benefits would also help prevent a spike in homelessness. Following these emergency measures, on to the problems and solutions called for by Burgess. Let’s not waste this opportunity to end these shameful inequities that are crippling America’s potential.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish