Re: “The splitting of Seattle — and the Eastside too — is accelerating” [Sept. 17, Northwest]:

Great Danny Westneat column about a condition that’s been building for 20 years and has now gone over the top.

Now to follow it up with one on the way, our upside-down tax structure amplifies it and weakens the whole region.

All those needed public facilities we bemoan the lack of? Piece of cake if everyone paid their fair share.

All those social services needed to calm the drug crisis and provide at least a minimum of housing for everyone? No problem if the super-rich gave up a square foot or two of their luxury. Just look at the ratio of wealth vs. public space in the photo from the article.

It’s not about impoverishing anyone but more about creating a truly healthy region for everyone to live in.

Mark Spitzer, Seattle