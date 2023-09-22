Re: “The splitting of Seattle — and the Eastside too — is accelerating” [Sept. 17, Northwest]:

Danny Westneat precisely quantifies what Matthew Desmond, in his book “Poverty, by America,” calls “private opulence and public squalor.”

Westneat ends his piece with the question, “ … how do you even make the case that there’s such a thing as too much success?” Desmond makes the case by drawing a causal link between private opulence and public squalor. “We create prosperous and exclusive communities, but in so doing also create neighborhoods with concentrated despair — the externality of stockpiled opportunity.”

Wealth accumulation of the magnitude Westneat documents leads to weakening of public institutions — public schools, public housing, public transportation — as the wealthy do without those cornerstones of the common good. Desmond cites the many ways government provides a welfare state that guards fortunes rather than expanding opportunity for those in need.

It’s time for a wealth tax or state income tax and a rebalancing of our social safety net. As Desmond writes, “What good is all the money when so many … take four buses to work and turn cars into homes and deal with toothaches by waiting for the rot to dull the nerves. … We should significantly deepen our collective investment in economic stability and basic dignity. …”

Thomas Heller, Seattle