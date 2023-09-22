By
The Seattle Times

Re: “The splitting of Seattle — and the Eastside too — is accelerating” [Sept. 17, Northwest]:

Danny Westneat precisely quantifies what Matthew Desmond, in his book “Poverty, by America,” calls “private opulence and public squalor.”

Westneat ends his piece with the question, “ … how do you even make the case that there’s such a thing as too much success?” Desmond makes the case by drawing a causal link between private opulence and public squalor. “We create prosperous and exclusive communities, but in so doing also create neighborhoods with concentrated despair — the externality of stockpiled opportunity.”

Wealth accumulation of the magnitude Westneat documents leads to weakening of public institutions — public schools, public housing, public transportation — as the wealthy do without those cornerstones of the common good. Desmond cites the many ways government provides a welfare state that guards fortunes rather than expanding opportunity for those in need.
It’s time for a wealth tax or state income tax and a rebalancing of our social safety net. As Desmond writes, “What good is all the money when so many … take four buses to work and turn cars into homes and deal with toothaches by waiting for the rot to dull the nerves. … We should significantly deepen our collective investment in economic stability and basic dignity. …”

Thomas Heller, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories