Re: “The splitting of Seattle — and the Eastside too — is accelerating” and “Washington’s National Merit semifinalists” [Sept. 17, Northwest]:

The column and article illustrated financial and academic differences in the King County area. One concerned the geographic rich-poor financial gap, and the other demonstrated a parallel geographic gap among the National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist students.

These articles showed the financially richer areas had many more high-achieving National Merit high school scholars. Where were the National Merit students from South King County (Des Moines, Federal Way, Auburn)? Nowhere!

Are less-affluent financial areas doomed to have lower educational standards? How can this situation be changed?

Lois Kutscha, Federal Way

