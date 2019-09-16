Re: “Washington students falling short of exam goals”:

I thought I would never hear a school administrator say he wonders whether all students need to perform well on an exam, or if schools could provide more support to help them into college or work. Good for state schools chief Chris Reykdal.

The focus on passing state-required standardized tests, from WASL to Smarter Balanced, and on earning a specific number of credits in specific academic fields at a specific year in a student’s life, no matter the interest of the student, is an education killer.

When I went to school in Germany, 60 years ago, I never took a statewide test. I would have flunked math and sciences. My energy went into the arts and literature, and the hands-on making of things.

Fortunately, my teachers encouraged my interests and, despite these academic shortcomings, I operated a business for 15 years, built three houses and taught high school for eight years.

I realize schools cannot offer every student what he/she likes, and some teenagers just don’t have any use for school. But too many schools, operated by administrators who would not survive in a classroom, insist on a rigid military-type approach of curriculum acquiescence.

James Behrend, Bainbridge Island