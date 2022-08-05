Re: “Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy in Canada” [July 24, Nation & World]:

More than 350 similar Indigenous boarding schools existed in the U.S., including Washington. The time to begin healing that intergenerational trauma is now.

A proposed new bill, the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act, is supported by several members of Washington’s congressional delegation (H.R.5444) and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell (S.2907). Please join me, my faith community and many others to demand elevation and action on this bill. You can do this as an individual or encourage your faith community or any organization to make this request.

The commission will study the historical trauma of Native American children who were forcibly removed from their homes between 1869 and the 1960s and placed in boarding schools. Our tribal neighbors were taught to reject their Native languages, cultures and spiritual practices. They continue to suffer multigenerational trauma caused by forced assimilation and cultural genocide.

These wrongs can never be made right. But we can start the truth, healing and reconciliation for all those affected as we work to right our relationship with our local tribal nations and neighbors.

Carla Main, Port Townsend