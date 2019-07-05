I don’t understand how our country has gotten to this place in time when we turn away from people who are hurting.

We rescue animals that have been abused, give them to good homes and give money to shelters to care for them. We care for the accused terrorists we send away by feeding them the food they are allowed to eat according to their religion and allow them their prayer times.

But we turn away from the people at the border who are being held in deplorable conditions. What has happened to the character and morality our country? Have we become so selfish and greedy that we no longer care? I wonder how history will look back at this period of time and if future generations will ask, “Why didn’t you do something?” We said that to the people of Germany as whole families were put into concentration camps and gassed.

What we’re doing to the men, women and children at the border may come back to haunt us as well.

Inger Andersen, Edmonds