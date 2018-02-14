Regarding “Addicted woman gets sterilized on sentencing judge’s advice”:

The judge had the upper hand with the threat of 10 years of imprisonment for using a counterfeit check.

She should have received help for her severe drug addiction long before things got this far. We are in great need of supplying more treatment resources everywhere.

It is single mothers who are always reviled. The fathers of the children born into these circumstances are rarely held accountable and will never face sterilization.

It is wrong to punish these vulnerable women who need a humane and solid network of social services, not incarceration.

Russell Howard, Seattle