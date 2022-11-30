Re: “Without prison visits, lawmakers cannot address incarceration issues” [Nov. 29, Opinion]:

State Rep. Tarra Simmons rightly encourages her fellow legislators to visit Washington prisons to better inform themselves on incarceration-related issues. Let’s not stop with visits by our legislators, though. There are many prison visitation, education and other programs with which people can get involved, particularly as some of the COVID-19-driven curtailments of the past few years now give way. These are opportunities to learn about the realities and impacts of incarceration, to connect with some of those in prison, and to have an impact on incarcerated persons’ lives while they are there and perhaps beyond — virtually every Washington prison inmate will reenter society at some point, after all.

Our being better informed and engaged is critical, too, to urging the thoughtful and effective decisions from legislators that we need on these issues.

Mike Pierson, Seattle