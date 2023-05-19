The Issaquah School District and the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families partner to support student success at Echo Glen School.

We are writing in response to your recent opinion: “The way Washington schools kids in lockup is criminal” [May 9, Opinion].

We appreciate your spotlight on challenges that have been left unresolved for too long. We agree that it is vital that we see more urgency with regard to the needs of kids in the juvenile legal system.

We share your disappointment that funding and policy change have been pushed back repeatedly and over years. Offering programs and services that meet our students’ needs requires more resources, not fewer.

That said, we want to clarify facts for readers about delivery of education at Echo Glen:

• Currently, Echo Glen serves 82 students.

• Students transition between six classes each day; instruction does not have students parked in front of computer screens all day.

Advertising

• In the past year, 19 students graduated or earned their GED.

• Students can enroll in Renton Technical College for skills development and educational re-engagement.

We’re inviting you to visit Echo Glen to see improvements made.

Allison Ilgenfritz (Principal; Echo Glen, ISD) and Felice Upton (Assistant Secretary; DCYF)