Re: “CDC director, federal health officials stress need for measles vaccinations”:
Believing in Facebook posts rather than statements from the Centers for Disease Control demonstrates a desperate need for scientific and medical literacy.
In the waiting room of my doctor’s office almost all magazines feature celebrity news; they do not promote critical thinking or fact-based analysis.
It seems that if we need rational decisions, and the measles outbreak among other events demonstrates that we do, then media that promote logical informed thinking need to be provided. Not only provided widely, but marketed in packaging that is as attractive as the celebrity magazines and Facebook posts.
Susan Digby, Bremerton
