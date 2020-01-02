U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran displays the very politicization of public safety that he rails against in his Op-Ed.

He implies a vexatious approach in Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filing his 53rd suit against the Trump administration. Most Washingtonians see this as state government defending human rights, the environment, etc.

His “counter offer” to Ferguson is merely an exhortation for more cooperation. Nowhere does he properly address Ferguson’s request for an assurance that the U.S. Attorney’s Office only target violent offenders.

Tim Exton, Seattle