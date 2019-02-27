Re: “Washington condo reform gains steam amid shortage of affordable homeownership options”:

Our condo board successfully sued various contractors under the current condo laws in order to fix our building’s defects. Many other associations were not so fortunate as the statute of limitations had run out, and their owners were stuck with paying to correct defective work which many could not afford.

Building watertight condo buildings is not rocket science. Why aren’t developers building correctly in the first place instead of creating a condo shortage by refusing to build them and then pressuring legislators to loosen the laws that protect consumers?

Our legislators need to listen to the victims of shoddy condo construction, as well as to the insurance companies and builders.

Alice Gilbert, Seattle