The meeting to secure funding for the border wall and continued funding of the federal government ended as expected [“In border-wall battle, Trump says he’d be ‘proud’ to shut down the government,” Dec. 12, A1].

President Donald Trump, easily goaded, proudly announced he would shut down the government in order to achieve border security, taking ownership of the potential upcoming disruption to national life and finances. Nancy Pelosi successfully led Trump into that statement with her protestations against a “Trump Shutdown.”

Trump has made traditional governance irrelevant. Pelosi and Schumer achieved their objectives but without the grace and adults-in-the-room stature they need to win over skeptical independents and Republicans tired of Trump’s shenanigans. If Democrats are to convince the country that they can govern again, they will need to do more than poke the bear in his cave and gain its roaring bluster that scares none but embarrasses all.

Democrats need to do a better job of marketing and selling their alternative to the Trump border agenda. Until they push a coherent immigration agenda that has a few key marketable goals, we will be trapped in this false choice between building a wall and opening the borders completely.

John Turner, Seattle