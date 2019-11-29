The Republicans defending President Donald Trump keep beating a false drum: that the impeachment investigation of the president is trying to overturn the 2016 election.

Let’s be clear: Trump will forever be the 45th president of the United States. The investigation is focused on Trump’s conduct and actions while in office.

In the event that Trump is ultimately convicted and removed from office, that does not make Hillary Clinton the president. Thus such an outcome would not in any way “overturn” the 2016 election.

Bill Moritz, Bothell