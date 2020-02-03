First, President Donald Trump managed to escape Robert Mueller’s investigation virtually unscathed.

Then, as he repeatedly reduced his impeachment to a rally punchline, his counsel was charged with mangling the Senate trial into an unrecognizable mess, with no witnesses, no documents, no visible purpose at all.

And now, with an almost certain acquittal, Trump is about to transform America’s republic of three equal branches into a shaky, two-legged monarchy.

If I weren’t so horrified, I’d be thoroughly impressed.

Lisa Harmon, Yakima