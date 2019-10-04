Re: “My fellow Republicans, it’s not too late to save your souls”:

When the Trump era is viewed from a future perspective, it will be the enablers who face the greatest shame. Impeachment may be politically unpopular, but if there are any more Republicans out there who want to save their souls, it is definitely time to step up and be counted as supporting what is right for our country, not for individual career moves.

Donna Schneider, Bellevue