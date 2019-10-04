I agree completely with David Brooks’ column that beginning impeachment proceedings now is a mistake that will only end in reelecting President Donald Trump.

Trump has committed impeachable offenses and abused the power of the presidency from the first months of his term. The recent revelations about his call to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into providing information to affect the 2020 elections is particularly odious and perhaps more straightforward than the issues many progressive Democrats have used to call for impeachment up to now. But the Senate will never convict Trump, and he will thus remain in office.

The existential threat to the country lies in the possibility that Trump might be reelected, not in the means by which he is removed. Impeachment, no matter what the long-term outcome, because he is unquestionably unfit for office, may feel satisfying for now, but it won’t feel very good when he is sworn in for a second term.

Bill Daugaard, Kirkland