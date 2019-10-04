Hugh Hewitt did a nice job of capturing the Republican/Fox mindset on impeachment. He even dropped the trendy “nothingburger” line and pulled out the reliable “Trump is unfiltered” excuse.

But the question he and no Republican will answer is this: Had President Barack Obama called a foreign leader and asked him to check into some rumors about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and report back to his attorney general and personal lawyer/fixer, would they be rushing to the microphones to declare it a nothingburger?

We all know the answer. And we all know, regardless of party, that this behavior cannot be tolerated for the sake of our national integrity. Partisan bickering is one thing, but to surrender all principle and go numb to one’s constitutional oath is truly dangerous.

Rick Kosterman, Seattle