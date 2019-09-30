Columnist David Brooks is wrong: The House going ahead with the impeachment process is not because Democrats “don’t trust the democratic process to yield the right outcome.” They are finally going ahead with the process because it is ethically and morally right.

Impeachment is a constitutionally provided process to stop such behavior, and send the message that corruption of this magnitude must be held in check.

Brooks likes to write columns about moral and ethical behavior. He has taken leave of his moral compass on this one.

Michael Stuart, Redmond