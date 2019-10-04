The heart and soul of this president is directed toward the people of this country.
He has brought jobs and prosperity to America. He has strengthened our military. He is building the wall to help stabilize immigration. I cannot tell you all of the great things he has done in this limited space.
To impeach this great president would be a huge mistake.
Myron G. Phillips, Edmonds
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.