Watching the impeachment hearings, I am struck by what appears to be an emerging disturbing pattern in President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy.

Whatever you believe about the president’s intentions for withholding the aid to Ukraine, the fact that he did it at all was a betrayal of an ally fighting the Russians, who invaded their country. The U.S. and Europe all came to Ukraine’s aid fearing that if the annexation of Crimea by Russia is allowed to stand, then there is nothing stopping Russian tanks from rolling into other Eastern European countries.

Likewise, President Trump took a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and without discussion with anyone else abruptly abandoned the Kurds in northern Syria. The Kurds were our only reliable allies in Syria who did the heavy lifting for the U.S. in containing and all but defeating ISIS.

President Trump clearly views U.S. foreign policy in transactional terms. The larger question we are facing is whether we want a president who is so willing to betray our allies for political or economic gain.

Michael O’Leary, Kenmore