President Donald Trump tweeted, “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”

That could also be said of my wife and me. She lived in Great Britain in the 1960s, a country now torn apart by Brexit. I lived in the Philippines in the 1960s, a country now enduring President Rodrigo Duterte and roving death squads. And we both now live in the once proud and peaceful United States of America, a country now being torn apart by Trump.

If that puts us in the company of former ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch, we are proud to stand with her.

Jeremy Mattox, Seattle