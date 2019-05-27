U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal proposed that the House of Representatives should begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. [“Jayapal: Time to impeach Trump,” NWThursday, May 23.]

I believe this is exactly what Trump and his advisers want, knowing there is zero chance of the Senate voting to impeach. Trump’s actions look to be calculated to bait the progressive left of the Democrats to proceed with impeachment, which will only succeed in energizing the Republican Party in the 2020 elections.

There is almost nothing Trump can do to lose the red hat MAGA base, while the progressive left would vote for Beelzebub before Trump. What this leaves is the moderates of both sides who will determine the outcome of the presidential and possibly Senate elections in 2020.

The best course is to continue investigations with whatever court battles are needed to get to the truth, pass good legislation and help restore our democracy.

Tom Donnelly, Seattle