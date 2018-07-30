President Donald Trump says he will close down the government if his budget, which includes money for the wall, does not pass.
Will that make Mexico pay for the wall?
Adolf Schwarz, Coupeville
President Donald Trump says he will close down the government if his budget, which includes money for the wall, does not pass.
Will that make Mexico pay for the wall?
Adolf Schwarz, Coupeville
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.