Re: “Biden Facing Woes Similar to Trump’s at U.S. Border” [May 9, A1]: The article’s point of view was that of those of us who are already here. However, the truth is that unless one can trace one’s heritage back either to the Indigenous people who were the original inhabitants of this land, or to those whose heritage traces back to the forced immigration of those brought here to be enslaved, one’s heritage is that of an immigrant.

The reality is that those of us, including myself, whose families came here looking for a better life, are all the descendants of immigrants. The Mayflower brought some of the first immigrants to this land.

Where would you be now if the Mayflower had been turned away and forced to sail back to Europe?

It is worth thinking about that before you start supporting those in our government who are doing all they can to prevent new generations from joining us.

Thalia Syracopoulos, Seattle