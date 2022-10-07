Re: “Will the GOP send migrant buses to Seattle next? I vote yes” [Oct. 5, Local News]:

Kudos to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat. He’s absolutely right. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have engaged in a despicable political stunt by using immigrants — human beings! — as political pawns and sending them to Northern states.

We here in Washington state should do the exact opposite: Welcome them with open arms. They have risked their very lives to leave grave oppression and come to the United States.

Are we not a land of immigrants, after all?

Ed Rankin, Seattle