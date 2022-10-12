I waited for 25 minutes for a staff person at Lowe’s to prepare my paint. Our hospitals are full because we haven’t the staff to discharge patients to nursing homes. A local house painting business cannot meet demand for lack of painters. The teacher shortage is growing. Restaurants are limiting hours.

It is time for Washington state to fully welcome immigrants and refugees with work permits and English as a second language classes. Our nation, including our labor unions, has always grown stronger with the influx of people from around the world. Tell Texas to send people here.

Tricia Wittmann-Todd, Seattle