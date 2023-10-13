Re: “Making deliveries: Promise and perils for migrants” [Sept. 24, Nation]:

Thank you for finally publishing a truly objective piece on a critical topic on which many, heretofore, find the need to use the emotional card rather than one based on facts and reality.

In The New York Times article, we are finally shown the reality of life for many immigrants who come to this land of “infinite” resources. Very few win and many actually increase their misery from where they have come.

When they come here it is imperative they know the laws and some of the language to their new country. Too often, desperation drives them from the frying pan to the fire and too many of us think we are helping them. We tend to overlook the hard facts on the ground and think it’s OK if a few laws are broken. It is not. Many tout that no one is above the law, yet, both sides of the political spectrum think there are some that are.

Hopefully, we have reached a tipping point on this issue. In the end everyone is harmed, including those who come here.

Jack Pedigo, Lopez Island