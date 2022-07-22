“Immigration can help lift our nation of immigrants” [July 21, Opinion] would more accurately have been titled, “Enabling immigration of people already technically trained by other countries can lift our nation.”

The Op-Ed does not consider potential immigrants who lack science, technology, engineering or mathematics backgrounds. It also does not recognize the damage to other countries that would result from the United States taking away their technical cream-of-the-crop.

If the United States, the richest nation in the world, has to resort to stealing technical experts from other countries, we should be ashamed of ourselves. Our focus should be on encouraging and enabling our citizens to become technical and intellectual leaders!

Ted Yellman, Bellevue