I would be happy as a woman who has raised two successful, educated and decent children to offer to take the job of teaching Sound Transit Chief Executive Officer Peter Rogoff how to be respectful, tolerant, inclusive and successful without resorting to vulgarity and aggression.
I would be more than happy to take on this responsibility for $50 an hour with the stipulation that he would be required to do as told, even perhaps including timeouts and loss of privileges.
Absurd that we are paying a “coach” $550 an hour to teach a grown man how to be an adult.
Donna J. O’Brien, Kirkland
