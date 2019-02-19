It was interesting reading the letters condemning sheriffs who won’t enforce the new gun law.

When having small amounts of recreational marijuana was illegal under state and federal law, there was widespread support for nonenforcement. It’s still illegal under federal law. Many consider marijuana a gateway drug. Physicians are clear smoking marijuana and cigarettes results in similar carcinogenicity, so we all have skin in the game in long-term rising medical costs.

If all the sheriffs should be fired for not enforcing the new gun law, then we should also demand the Drug Enforcement Administration come sweeping in to enforce federal drug laws for marijuana.

Personally, I prefer increasing education on gun safety and the impact of using drugs combined with how to get rehab therapy rather than more ineffective feel-good laws.

Kenneth Kerr, Normandy Park