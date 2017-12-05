I feel ashamed for our country for this retaliation and for separating a family with two U.S. born children. Baltazar “Rosas” Aburto Gutierrez has been in the United States for 18 years and has not broken any laws other than those that are immigration related.

We must demand ICE respond to this outrageous action. I fear for governmental retaliation for writing this letter. What is the USA becoming? Where is the empathy and reason?

Rick Pabst, Buckley