Our nation has now reached the point that Pacific County clam harvester Baltazar “Rosas” Aburto Gutierrez is subject to deportation to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on the orders of President Donald Trump, for the “crime” of speaking to the news media.
I never would have believed that I would live long enough to see our democratic nation slip into fascism.
Chuck Hastings, Federal Way
