This weekend, President Donald Trump, as he so often does, compulsively returned to a target to drive a cable-news cycle. Needlessly criticizing Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live” strikes a nerve.

Besides being a great city, Baltimore also happens to be home to the National Federation of the Blind. NFB is active in the Baltimore community and provides essential services not only for the blind in Maryland but also for the blind community nationwide. NFB also awards scholarships to help blind students, like the one-time student writing this letter, to further their education and achieve their academic goals. This organization truly changes lives, and it’s based in Baltimore.

Trump’s latest rant won’t stop conservatives from continuing to rationalize Trump’s behavior, and it looks like Jesus has left the building, so I wouldn’t count on evangelicals, either. However, I and many others stand shoulder to shoulder with the NFB and the great city of Baltimore.

Chris Jeckel, Seattle