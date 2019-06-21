Re: “Ultimate human creativity is birth, nurturing of children”:

Tom Gumprecht’s assertion that “part of the tragedy of abortion is that women deprive themselves … [of] their opportunity for their own ultimate creativity” is singularly clueless and patriarchal.

Who is he to say that birthing is a woman’s “ultimate creativity”? Like each man, each woman is entitled to determine which area of endeavor is her own ultimate creativity. Or she may be struggling to stay afloat and unable to think about ultimates.

He also ignores — surprisingly for a physician — the biological fact that females may be pregnant more than once. No single pregnancy is her only chance for the fulfillment that he vicariously exalts.

Constance Hellyer, Seattle